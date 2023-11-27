WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Major retailers are promising steep discounts this holiday shopping season, especially on Cyber Monday.

But as millions of consumers plan to buy locally, discounts offered in the DMV can help you save on local evetns, experiences and gifts.

According to a Nerdwallet survey, more than 1 in 4 people will shop for holiday gifts from local or small businesses this year, meantime, another survey said 85% of all consumers are planning to spend money on will spend $831 on average.

Some local Cyber Monday discounts include:

Washington Nationals game ticket bundles are on sale, including four games for as low as $49.

Up to 50% off Kennedy Center event tickets — look for the “Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal” ticket label.

The Smithsonian’s “museum inspired gifts” include the ability to ‘shop by price,’ even some for less than $25.