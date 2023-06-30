WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Maryland’s gas tax will increase to 47 cents per gallon on July 1 as thousands travel for Independence Day weekend.

According to AAA and the Consumer Price Index, fuel prices are down nationwide compared to last year, but commuters still have opportunities to save at the pump.

The state gas tax will increase just more than four cents a gallon, up from the the current 42.7 cent tax.

The gas tax has doubled in the last decade, according to the Maryland Comptroller’s office. Since lawmakers agreed to a gas tax increase, that could later rise based on inflation.

AAA said Friday that Maryland’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.46

Virginians pay an average of $3.31, D.C. residents pay an average of $3.70, AAA said.

Yi Xu, business professor at the University of Maryland, said gas stations will probably not adjust their prices when the gas tax increases.

Gas prices naturally fluctuate which makes it hard to predict what the price will be next week, Xu said.

Consumers can also utilize online tools to find low prices near you — GasBuddy shows real-time prices, while Upside offers cash back on future purchases at select gas stations.

Credit cards with big cash back perks for gas can also help consumers save.

Nerd Wallet’s picks for July include Wells Fargo Autograph, Citi Custom and Discover it Cash Back

Consumers should remember to pay cards off every month or they’ll end up paying more in interest than saving on gas.