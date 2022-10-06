If you are one of the millions of Americans receiving Medicare, this year’s open enrollment could save you money.

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, “people with Medicare will see lower premiums for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans in 2023.”

DC News Now’s Cory James spoke with Ari Parker, Lead Medicare Advisor at Chapter, about how DMV residents can take advantage of the drop in prices.

Medicare Open Enrollment starts October 15 and ends December 7.

To view the premiums and costs of 2023 Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/prescription-drug-coverage/prescriptiondrugcovgenin.