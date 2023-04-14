WASHINGTON, (DC News Now) — Many Metro train rides will become more expensive in July, after board members approved a new fiscal budget Friday.

The move also means more low-income riders who can’t afford higher fares can access discounted rates.

The details of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s 2024 fiscal year budget say the price per mile is increasing for trips longer than three miles.

Right now, an extra mile is priced anywhere from 24 to 33 cents, according to Metro’s 2023 fiscal year budget. The terms of the upcoming spending plan says the price per mile after the first three miles goes up to 40 cents.

According to off-peak hours Friday afternoon, the price to travel on the Red Line from Shady Grove to Dupont Circle is $3.85. Based on the price-per-mile increase in the upcoming budget, the fare jumps to $5.20.

The rush-hour flat rate will be $2 on weekdays, and fares will remain capped at $6 on weekdays. $2 fares will still apply to late-night weekday trips after 9:30 p.m., and on weekends.

Also new in July, SNAP recipients will get 50% discounts on trips.

Metro said once its budget is implemented fully, 75% of trips will have service ever six minutes or less.