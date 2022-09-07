DMV (DC News Now) — Retailers are hiring seasonal workers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, and consumers looking for a job to provide extra money could take advantage of openings in the DMV.

Art supplies and crating retailer Michaels announced they seek to hire 15,000 temporary, seasonal employees in the US and Canada–a reflection of retailers preparing for shopping surges.

Indeed.com, a job postings website, says UPS is hiring package handlers at warehouse locations in Alexandria, Va, and Landover, Md. The website cites the package delivery company will pay $15.50 an hour.

Indeed also notes several local Macy’s department store locations have multiple job openings, as well as Bloomingdales in Chevy Chase, Md, and Kate Spade in Oxon Hill near the National Harbor.

Nespresso retail locations in northern Virginia are also hiring several employees this fall–an example of storefronts inside several local shopping malls seeking to hire.

While more people are buying products online, the in-store experience remains a facet of holiday shopping consumers still enjoy.

As more people work from home it is unknown how the trend may impact the hiring process for season jobs.

Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia state governments have online tools to search for varying jobs. Virginia offers ‘Workforce Connection,’ Maryland has ‘Workforce Exchange’ and the mountain state promotes ‘WorkForce West Virginia.’