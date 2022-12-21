WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More retailers are charging people to return items purchased online, and during the holiday gift-giving season, people looking to return gifts they’re given may have to pay up.

For people still crossing off gift lists, there are several ways to avoid return shipping fees.

Among retailers that charge consumers to return products by mail include J.Crew, Zara and L.L Bean.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than $816 billion worth of retail merchandise sold this year will be returned–an amount that is roughly the same seen in 2021.

Amazon charges anywhere from $1.99 to $7.99, and electronics are the costliest to return. JCPenney charges $8 for mail returns

Clothing giant H&M charges $5.99 for return shipping, and the cost is deducted from refunds. The same goes for Foot Locker, which charges $6.99.

Fees vary at retailers such as Kohl’s and PetSmart.

What accounts for the increase in fees to return products? Retailers point to shipping costs from more people buying online during, and after the pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing shortages.

A federal survey suggests for every $1 billion in sales, the average company takes on nearly 17 percent in returns from those sales, adding that nearly 50% of ‘fraudulent returns’ were from merchandise without any defects.

Major retailers that do not charge for returns include Walmart and Target.

Consumers looking to avoid shipping fees from retailers that charge them can take items to in-person stores.

Items may be dropped off at a return shipping site like UPS or a post office if retailers have existing agreements with those sites.

Fees associated with the retailers referenced above are according to the companies‘ websites.