WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The impact of inflation continues to creep up costs in the grocery aisle, and the price of eggs has been among the largest burdens.

Consumers needn’t scramble to find savings before going to the grocery store.

Millions of chickens were killed to slow the spread of bird flu, and farmers had to compensate due to inflated costs.

While egg prices were 21% higher in April compared to one year before, according to the Consumer Price Index, sticker prices are down from a notable high in January — 70% higher at the time compared to the start of 2021.

The average cost per dozen eggs is $3.27, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

DC News Now looked at egg prices Thursday among three major grocery chains in the DMV—Harris Teeter, Walmart and Giant.

Harris Teeter’s lowest price for 12 eggs was $3.69 Thursday, while Giant’s lowest price was $2.79, and $1.70 at Walmart.

Consumers can stretch their dollar by price checking between retailers, using digital coupons, utilizing cash back programs and credit cards, plus grocery rewards programs for frequent customers.