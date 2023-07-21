WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With millions of Americans planning how they’ll resume making federal student loan repayments, a new federal tool is offering to help.

The US Department of Education offers an online tool showcasing payment options for cheaper monthly payments and other plans to help you navigate the process.

The pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments ends in October, meaning that additional monthly payments will impact borrowers’ budgets.

Forbes says DC, Maryland and Virginia are among the top five states with the most for the average amount owed.

Consumers can find information to repay loans, whether they wish to lower monthly payments, pay loans off fastest, total paid by a certain date and more.

Among ways to repay, the Department says income-driven repayment, a graduated plan where payments start low and increase roughly every two years. In addition, an extended repayment plan and a revised pay as your earn plan; payments are 10% of discretionary income.

Meantime, certain consolidation loans may also offer a lower interest rate for borrowers, plus, enrolling in automatic payments online can reduce your interest rate by 0.25%.