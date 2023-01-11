WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to unintended recipients via peer-to-peer apps.

While some people fall victim to scams or even honest accidents when transferring money…

Rashawn Higgs, a Tysons, Virginia resident, told DC News Now he attempted to buy his brother new Air Jordan sneakers from an apparent seller on Instagram. Higgs said he paid $300 through Zelle to the person behind the account but never heard back from them.

“I think there should be better protection on the cards because everything in that world now is moving to plastic,” Higgs said.

Another Tysons resident, Justin Green, told DC News Now that he sent $1,100 to someone via Cash App when trying to purchase a used car. However, Green indicated the phone number associated with the seller was incorrect, and the actual recipient refused to return his money.

“I try to request the money back, the person is like, ‘sorry, thank you for that $1,100, I’m not sending it back.’ I’m like, ‘well, ok.’ I went through my bank, you know, my bank was telling me I have to go through Cash App,” said Green, who described his credit card company voided the transfer.

DC News Now requested statements from peer-to-peer payment apps about their policies and work to rectify accidental payments.

A spokesperson for Zelle said, in part, that consumers should double check whether or not the information of who they’re sending money to, adding that app users “might not get their money back, as Zelle does not offer purchase protection for authorized payments. It’s important to always confirm the recipient’s contact information before making a payment.”

Venmo shared recommendations for people who accidentally sent someone a payment. You can read their guidance here.

So, how to prevent accidental payments? The Maryland Attorney General’s Office recommends never granting someone access to payment app accounts, regularly review bank account statements linked to the app, and call your bank if something seems off.

In addition, Consumer Reports recommends linking your payment app to credit cards if they allow this, to dispute charges.