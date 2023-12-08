WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The parent company of popular budgeting app Mint said the platform is going away in 2024 — a move that will leave users scrambling to find an alternative.

The Intuit-owned platform reportedly had 3.6 million active monthly users in 2021, according to Bloomberg, but Intuit now recommends Mint users utilize Credit Karma’s spending tracking capabilities.

So, what’s next for app users?

Intuit says Mint will end on March 26, and users will be contacted with the option to move personal financial data to Credit Karma.

While Intuit says consumers will still be able to track cash, investments, property, credit and loans with Credit Karma, the platform does not currently have a budgeting feature like Mint.

Business Insider says the average household debt in America is $59,580, including mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, car and student loans and credit card debt. This number could signal that free apps to help reign in excessive spending will remain popular.

Business Insider shared the following budget app alternatives for Mint:

Honeydue

Pocketguard

Rocket Money

Zeta

These platforms offer free and paid subscription options.