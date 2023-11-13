WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Consumer Price Index is due Tuesday. It is slated to give a closer look at how prices at grocery stores and gas pumps — and even healthcare expenses — fared to start the fall season.

Bankrate says prices for essentials from the CPI are up more than 18% in the past 3 years. Nearly 7 in 10 people say their cost of living is higher than it was three years ago.

Economists surveyed by Bankrate expect interest rates to stay high into the end of the year. The inflation rate is not near a 9% high in 2022, as it currently is at 3.7%. However, the feds target a 2% goal.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said that “shelter, motor vehicle insurance and personal care” costs are likely to have hurt consumers the hardest during October — the month to be highlighted in the next CPI report.

In the meantime, digital couponing continues to be a way to save at grocery stores and other retailers. Gas and grocery rewards programs can also keep cash in your wallet.

Consumers can start planning to pay off debt — the Federal Trade Commission has more resources online.