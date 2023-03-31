WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An end to another month means rent payments are due, and while DC area rents remain high there are programs to help families falling behind.

District rents increased 2% this year compared to 2022, according to rent median figures compiled by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD data shows median rents in the DMV, among studios up to four-bedroom dwellings, average $2,172 monthly in 2023, $2,129 in 2022, $2,135 in 2022, $2,095 in 2020 and $2,043 in 2019.

The staggering rates mean plenty of families need assistance, and as inflation continues to curtail essential spending and pandemic-era provisions to curtail evictions end.

In Virginia, counties may have emergency assistance programs. The state government suggests tenants call 211 or 1-833-NOEvict.

Marylanders can contact local housing departments or call a statewide hotline at (877) 546-5595.

DC households earning less than 40% of the area median income can find help for overdue rent and even security deposits for people moving by visiting erap.dhs.dc.gov.

West Virginia’s state government recommends contacting housing stability partners like Legal Aid if tenants face eviction concerns at (304) 343-3013.

Local nonprofits like the United Way of the National Capital Area offer resources online and on the phone via (202) 488-2000.