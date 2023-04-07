WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monthly car payments are the highest they’ve been since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report from Edmunds, an online auto resource.
The report says 17% of consumers who financed a new car in the first quarter of 2023 agreed to pay at least $1,000 each month. The hikes come as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates.
Edmunds said that the average monthly payment for new cars was $730, compared to $656 this time last year. The average annual percentage rate on new cars has reached 7%, a stark contrast to a 4.4% APR this time last year.
If more consumers opt for used vehicles, drivers face an average monthly payment of $551 for a six-year term, according to the report.
Kelley Blue Book said the average cost of a new vehicle was $48,681 at the end of 2022. That’s a $10,000 increase compared to sales before the pandemic.
Bankrate points to the following options as ways to lower what you pay:
- When buying, consider longer payment periods.
- Work to build credit scores before purchases and loan agreements, and put more money down, if you’re able.
- Consider used cars that are sold at lower rates than new models.
- Ask to defer a payment for one or two months if you’re experiencing financial hardship.
- Explore possible refinance options.