WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monthly car payments are the highest they’ve been since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report from Edmunds, an online auto resource.

The report says 17% of consumers who financed a new car in the first quarter of 2023 agreed to pay at least $1,000 each month. The hikes come as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates.

Edmunds said that the average monthly payment for new cars was $730, compared to $656 this time last year. The average annual percentage rate on new cars has reached 7%, a stark contrast to a 4.4% APR this time last year.

If more consumers opt for used vehicles, drivers face an average monthly payment of $551 for a six-year term, according to the report.

Kelley Blue Book said the average cost of a new vehicle was $48,681 at the end of 2022. That’s a $10,000 increase compared to sales before the pandemic.

Bankrate points to the following options as ways to lower what you pay: