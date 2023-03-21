WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Over 100 million eligible US taxpayers did not take advantage of free income tax filing services in 2020, according to a federal audit, meaning taxpayers could have missed out on up to hundreds of dollars in savings.

While fees to prepare federal income tax returns could cost upwards of hundreds of dollars, the IRS continues to promote free tax preparation for people with an adjusted gross income at or below $73,000.

An online tool helps taxpayers identify if they qualify for free preparation, which is completed by third-party companies approved by the IRS.

The IRS said some of these free services available through third parties include free assistance to prepare state income tax returns but not all to provide help.

Maryland’s Comptroller’s Office did not say there are income restrictions to file state income taxes, but Virginia’s Department of Taxation indicated that there are income requirements. This varies depending on which tax filing provider gives assistance and if you are a member of the military on active duty.

West Virginia’s free filing program includes eligibility requirements similar to Virginia’s. The DC Office of Tax and Revenue said they no longer operate free tax filing services.

Although state governments in the DMV do not all offer free filing assistance, taxpayers can find local nonprofits to offer free assistance. The United Way and AAA are two national organizations that offer help.

April 18 is the deadline to file 2022 income tax returns. The IRS said that refunds come within 21 days after returns are submitted.