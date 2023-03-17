WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sheetz launched a promotion on St. Patrick’s Day that aims to save drivers some green when they go to fill up their gas tanks.

Beginning on March 17, 2023 and running through March 24, 2023, the convenience store and gas station chain said customers will find its premium, mid-grade, and ethanol-free fuel grades available for the price that they’d pay for 87 Regular.

Sheetz has more than 650 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Ohio.