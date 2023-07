(DC News Now) — The gas chain Sheetz is celebrating the nation’s Independence Day by lowering its gas prices for the holiday.

Sheetz said that all types of fuel — except for diesel and Ethanol Free (E0) — will be lowered to $1.776 for July 4 only.

The company said that the sale will start at 12:01 a.m. and last until the end of the day — or while promotional gallons last.

You can find a Sheetz close to you on the station’s mobile app or website.