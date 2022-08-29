UPDATE — The SNAP and EBT outage is now widely resolved according to Down Detector. As of 10 a.m. Monday, less than 600 outages were reported.

WTAJ — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are down nationwide according to Down Detector.

SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards becoming self-sufficient, according to their website. Those that use SNAP benefits are given an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) which is similar to a debit card.

As of 5:56 p.m. number has dropped from around 4,000 reported outages to 1,800.