WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amazon and Target are among major retailers offering discounts on spring cleaning products — just in time for when many Americans prepare for the traditional annual household chore.

The American Cleaning Institute conducted a survey in 2022 — 78% of people in the survey said that they spring clean at least once a year, signaling that deep cleans may occur more often than just during the first few calendar months.

With the spring season in full swing, Amazon said essentials for household cleaning and maintenance are among departments offering discounts.

Target’s ‘spring home sale’ includes deals on patio furniture, kids’ spring clothes and even gift cards for select purchases.

These offers include up to 50% off certain outdoor furniture and accessories, up to 30% off select floor care products — from automatic vacuums and deep cleaners — and $5 gift cards when consumers buy two select home essentials (with same-day delivery or pick up) or for a four-item purchase of personal care products.

Amazon is offering discounts, including 40% off Clorox toilet wands and Affresh washing machine and garbage disposal cleaners, plus, trash bags, dish detergent, pest prevention products, air fresheners and multi-surface cleaning sprays.

Consumers can stretch their dollars further with the retailers’ loyalty programs and discount offers: Amazon Prime and Target Circle. Online digital coupons from websites like RetailMeNot can help keep even more cash in shoppers’ wallets.