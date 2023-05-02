WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Do you have Bed Bath & Beyond coupons laying around? Don’t throw them away just yet — these coupons are still worth money at other home goods stores, after the retailer filed for bankruptcy early last week.

Department stores Big Lots and Boscov’s as well as JOANN Fabric and The Container Store announced they will accept 20% off coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond or will exchange them for cash off shoppers’ final bill.

Terms and conditions differ between the stores, including deadlines for how long these deals are offered.

Big Lots said they will accept any expired BB&B coupons through May 7; granting 20% off on orders $50 and more.

JOANN will accept coupons that have not expired at in-person locations for 20% off a single item.

The same deal is offered at The Container Store through May 31, but expiration dates do not matter.

Shoppers at Boscov’s can get $10 off in-store buys if they spend over $50, according to their website.

While Bed Bath & Beyond stores are expected to go dark before July 1, according to expectations shared by the retailer after the bankruptcy filing, final sales offered include 10 to 30% off lowest ticketed prices, and gift cards are good to use through May 8.