WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After a federal judge temporarily blocked student debt relief for millions of Americans, the weeks-long saga over debt forgiveness draws on.

A lawsuit from six majority Republican-leaning states argued President Biden does not have unilateral authority for mass debt cancellation–the Missouri-based judge in the US 8th District Court of Appeals agreed for a temporary stay of the relief program.

The federal forgiveness applies to borrowers making $125,000 or less, annually–up to $10,000 in forgiveness for these borrowers, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants.

Despite the ruling, the US Department of Education claims the millions of people who have already applied for relief will not have to reapply, adding that federal officials will continue reviewing applications and will “quickly process discharges when able to do so…,” a digital notice read.

Meanwhile, the debate continues to prompt current students and graduates to voice their concerns about widespread debt forgiveness.

Leule Yohannes, a Hood College sophomore student in Frederick, MD said, “I don’t know if there’s going to be any consequences, I don’t know if that’s [debt relief] going to raise taxes, it might raise something else.”

“It’s hard for me to plan a future when I don’t know how much debt I’ll be in and for how long… I can’t escape it, like, I feel like it’s just going to be with me until I die,” DC resident and Emerson College Alumna Erin Swauger told DC News Now.