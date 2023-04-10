WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The US capital ranks second among states with the highest average tax refunds for taxpayers, and ranks seventh for total taxes owed by residents according to a recent survey by LendingTree.

74% of taxpayers receive a $4,462 average refund, while the average amount owed is $7,914, the survey said.

Among other states in the DMV, Lending Tree ranked West Virginia among the states with the lowest average refunds at $3,102, however, 83% of taxpayers get a refund.

Maryland ranked among states with the least amount owed: $5,260 per taxpayer.

Roughly one week remains until the April 18 deadline to file personal income taxes. While refunds may be smaller this year for families after pandemic-era credits wound down, including child tax credits to offset expenses, there are benefits to filing on time and filing for free.

Online outlets like Turbo Tax, H&R Block, and the IRS website offer filing assistance.

The IRS free filing tool can be accessed by eligible households making less than $73,000 annually. The IRS says they will also help identify what third parties may offer free and paid filing assistance.

Because not everyone can immediately pay what they may owe taxpayers can request an extension to file their return, and to can apply for a payment plan.

More ways to stretch your dollar when filing taxes in 2023 can be found here.