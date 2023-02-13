WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans have already had tax returns processed this year, and at a faster rate than in 2022, according to recent data from the Internal Revenue Service.

Between January 23 and February 3, nearly 19 million returns were received, a 13.5 % increase from the same time in 2022, according to the most recent ‘filing season statistics’ from the IRS.

Roughly 8 million refunds were issued during the first 11 days of the filing season, and refunds were issued 16% faster than at the same time period last year — the agency also maintains that most refunds are issued within three weeks.

During the same time period, the IRS said average refunds received in 2023 were $1,963–down from a $2,201 average refund in 2022.

2023 refunds notably will be smaller for key tax credits that increased after 2019, due to pandemic adjustments.

The Child Tax Credit will be $2,000 per dependent, lower than the $3,600 seen last year.

The Earned Income Tax Credit drops to $500 from $1,500, and the new cap for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit is down to $2,100, compared to $8,000.

Several local and national groups offer free filing assistance.

The filing deadline in 2023 for 2022 income tax returns is April 18.