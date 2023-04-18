WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tax day is finally here and it’s the final chance for consumers to pay the IRS what they owe from income earned during 2022 and avoid penalties.

You still have a few hours left to file an extension to submit returns and many qualifying households in the DMV can still file for free.

More than 160 million returns are expected to be filed this year, according to the IRS, with more than 90 million Americans who have already filed.

The IRS said that households earning $73,000 or less annually can file online for free using the agency’s website.

There are several differences this year for taxpayers expecting refunds, including an approximate 10% drop in refunds compared to 2022 after several pandemic-era programs expired, including funding for an increased child tax credit.

“It gives me the heebie-jeebies and all. I always wait until the last minute,” said Jillian Maximay when asked how to describe the filing process.

While Maximay described an “easy” process after using TurboTax to file online, she said she hopes the IRS will extend its deadline.

“Making it like a few more months to file your taxes would bake it easy, some more time,” she said.

Mark Hunter said he misses getting mailed the hard copy.

“I’m a person who likes to do things on paper, and then transfer electronically,” he said.

If taxpayers need to file an extension request, they can do so online. Returns will be due on October 16; however, federal taxes owed remain due on April 18.

Virginians do not need to file state tax income tax returns until May 1.

The IRS said refunds can be expected within three weeks after consumers file a return, and filing digitally and opting for direct deposit may warrant faster refunds, compared to mailed checks and returns.