WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Strict qualifications from the IRS indicate the home office tax deduction will unlikely apply to most hybrid workers, as American workers increasingly experience some kind of in-person office work, and work at home.

Qualifications include people who are self-employed, and with office space in their homes, and consumers approved for the deduction can receive $5 per sq. ft of home offices, with a maximum space of up to 300 sq. ft. — $1,500 in total.

The strict boundaries for deduction applicants mean many of the near-75% of US employees who worked in 2022 with a hybrid model likely won’t be eligible for this deduction; a figure according to a survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

“Everyone thinks, ‘oh! Now, I’m working from home, I can take advantage of this.’ Not if you are a W-2 employee,” Timothy Woods, a financial advisor based in DC, said Wednesday.

So, what other deductions can workers cash in on for potentially larger refund checks?

The Child Tax Credit, noticeably less than pandemic-era tax filing years, can provide up to a $1,500 refund per child, according to NerdWallet. There are additional credits for expenses paid to cover family members unable to care for themselves.

School-based deductions for college, room and board expenses and student loans also exist — as well as for earned income tax credits, any charities consumers donated to and for certain medical expenses.

The deadline to file federal personal income tax returns is April 18 — online applicants who select direct deposit for refund checks will likely receive them faster than people who apply by mail and request a mailed response.