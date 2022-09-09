WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Commanders fans with tickets for Sunday’s game know the price of admission, but they may wonder how much they will spend for concessions at the game.

Steep prices on certain concessions may prompt consumers to consider eating and drinking before the game—a matchup over your wallet.

For die-hard Commanders-fan: Joe Hall, who says he tries to attend every game, tailgating is a cost benefit compared to purchasing refreshments during gametime.

“The tailgate we go to, they’ve been doing it for 20 plus years. Everybody brings a dish and you eat like kings or queens,” Hall said. However, the longtime supporter said the cost of concessions is “pretty comparable to everywhere else, I think, either baseball, football, hockey. So, it doesn’t really bother me.”

A 12-ounce domestic beer inside costs $6.75–and that’s before kick off at the new Legends Plaza, according to a spokesperson, adding that the price for 25-ounce ‘king can’ runs $16.

The spokesperson did not share a price range for beer or food during games, but indicated prices are competitive with other NFL teams, and regional professional sports.

The Texans reportedly will sell hotdogs, as well as a 20-ounce soda for $3.75, and a chicken tender basket for nearly $8.

The cost breakdown for a meal at grocery stores may be less, in particular with store-brand products and coupons to help decrease costs.

Commanders season ticket holders can stretch their dollar on food inside the stadium, thanks to special discounts.

Tailgaters can grab online coupons for food products and beverages–Valpak offers online deals for name brand products. Consumers may save additional money spending time to price check similar products from different retailers.