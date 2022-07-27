LOUDOUN COUNTY V.a. (DC News Now) — Three men have been charged with embezzling $257,086 from Beckstrom Electric, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department.

The three men worked for a temp agency that provided part-time workers to Beckstrom Electric. The three created fake employee timesheets and began charging wages over the course of two years. They started in December of 2020 and were discovered in May 2022.

The thieves also stole copper from the site and sold it to local merchants netting an additional $46,823.

The three suspects were arrested last week following the conclusion of the investigation.

Francisco Aguilar Paz, 35, of Leesburg was charged with Felony Embezzlement, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and Felony Forgery. Jose Aguilar Paz, 41, also of Leesburg was charged with two counts of Felony Embezzlement, two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Felony Forgery. Raul Gonzales Ascencio, 43, of Manassas, was charged with two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

Francisco Aguilar Paz and Jose Aguilar Paz were released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond. Gonzales Ascencio was released on a personal recognizance bond.