WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Although some stores opted to close on the Fourth of July for in-person business, there are plenty of deals online from household essentials to tech, beauty and lawncare.

Consumers spent around $13.8 billion for the summer holiday last year, according to research from Capital One.

Best Buy is offering up to 40% off appliances like washers and refrigerators through July 12.

Target is offering a ‘Sizzling Savings Event,’ including 30% off swimwear and deals on beach towels, and water balloons.

Wayfair advertises up to 70% off furniture on clearance.

Lowes and Home Depot also offer markdowns. So does Ulta Beauty which is continuing to offer up to 45% off in its summer sale.

Price-checking can help consumers find the cheapest price on the same product, however, this can be done automatically be done with browser extensions.

Don’t worry if you miss Independence Day savings — Amazon’s two-day Prime sales event launches next week. Walmart and Target will also offer competing deals next week.