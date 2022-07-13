Beef, and other food prices, expected to rise even more this year.

WASHINGTON — (DC News Now) Food prices continue to soar due to inflation as people spent nearly 12% more on food from April 2022 to May 2022 compared to the same time last year, according to The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Beverly Barnes, who spent $113 at the Safeway in Southwest D.C. “I’m upset about this Reynold’s Wrap being $13 because I had a nice dinner I was going to prepare.”

Things aren’t looking better for the rest of the year.

The USDA projects grocery store prices will increase this year between 8.5%-9.5%. That’s the same rate hike for a combination of meat, poultry, and seafood. Pork prices are likely to rise by 7.0% – 8.0%. Eggs are expected to increase by 20.5%. It will likely cost you 10.5% more for milk and other dairy products.

The prices for all food prepped eaten at home, or a restaurant soared by 10% from May 2021 to today.

However, shoppers say there are ways to save some money.

“I just know how to save in the stores with coupons and the store discount,” said Kendrick Myers.

Shoppers told us they found what they wanted at the grocery store. But it costs more to buy it — leaving them to make some tough decisions.