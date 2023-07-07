WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High grocery costs continue to put a damper on credit cards, but the price of a used car to get you to the store has dropped in the past year, according to federal pricing data

Used vehicles may be the cheapest type to buy, as Kelley Blue Book says the average new car costs over $48,000 in May.

The Consumer Price Index said used vehicles were 4% less costly this May, compared to last, though used car prices increased in March and April.

So, why buy used? Your monthly payment and insurance would likely be lower. Also, your car’s value won’t depreciate as swiftly as it would after buying the latest and greatest set of wheels, according to Bankrate.

US News & World Report shared their 2023 recommendations for used cars.

Among used compact cars starting between $10,000 and $15,000, the website lists the following makes, models and estimated lowest prices:

2011 Toyota Prius at a starting price of $10,200.

2017 Kia Soul, starting at $13,651.

2014 and 2015 Buick Verano, starting at $10,000 to $10,600.

2014 Honda Civic for at least $12,000.

Among US News & World Report’s picks for best used compact SUVs include the following vehicles in the same price range:

2016- 2018 Hyundai Tucson, starting at $15,000.

2017-18 Ford Escape, beginning at $15,200.

2017 Kia Sportage for at least $16,500.

2019 Chevy Equinox for at least $19,800

Drivers looking for the best car loan if they are buying can consider rates listed by Nerd Wallet.