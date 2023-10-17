WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV shoppers can benefit Friday, Saturday and Sunday during Virginia’s sales tax holiday for qualifying products.

Teachers and parents can cash in on school essentials while other people have chances to buy new appliances now that will save home energy usage, and cut future costs.

While shopping in-person and online the 4.3% state sales tax, 1% local option tax, and other local and regional taxes will be exempt for specific items, according to the state Department of Taxation.

School supplies, clothes and shoes, plus emergency preparedness products, plus ‘Energy Star’ and ‘WaterSense’ labeled products will be sales tax exempt; up to a price point.

To skirt the sales tax for school supplies, each item must be $20 and less; binders, calculators, pens, and notebooks included.

The state says one piece of clothing must be $100 or less to avoid sales tax on clothes. Ineligible items include makeup, purses, jewelry, watches and ‘protective equipment’ such as masks, helmets and protective gloves.

Many sports equipment items are also not eligible.

Emergency preparedness items like portable generators are eligible for the sales tax exemption if one product is $1,000 or less A gas chainsaw also applies if less than $350, and other specified readiness items apply if $60 or less.

The sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.