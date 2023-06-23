WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Walmart is set to rival Amazon’s Prime Day in July, with exclusive sales offered to members at the same time as the online retail giant.

Amazon Prime Day deals runs from July 11 to 12, and Walmart’s ‘Walmart+ Week’ will be from July 10 through July 13.

Walmart will offer perks for Walmart+ subscribers on July 10, before all shoppers have access July 11, according to Consumer Affairs.

CNET reports Walmart markdowns include hundreds of dollars off vacuums, TVs and deals for home appliances and furniture.

In the meantime, Amazon says their deals will include back-to-school and college deals, deals for small businesses as well as Amazon device sales.

Walmart shared the following information for consumers considering a Walmart+ subscription before July sales:

The first 30 days of a membership are free, and costs $12.95 a month afterward.

Members can also save at the pump, get automatic streaming access to Paramount+.