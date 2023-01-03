WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For many people feeling overwhelmed by the process to file tax returns, the good news is that there is free help to navigate the process.

The final day to file personal income taxes is April 18 in 2023, a change due to DC’S Emancipation Day celebration on April 16, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS and financial advisors recommend taxpayers track their income statements, including income received from part-time work. W-2 forms are needed to file a simple return, and 1099-K forms are needed if taxpayers received more than $600 from a third party. However, people required to submit a 1099-K form should wait until February to submit their tax returns, because employers have until January 31 to send the form.

2023 refunds notably will be smaller for key tax credits that increased after 2019, due to pandemic adjustments.

The Child Tax Credit will be $2,000 per dependent, lower than the $3,600 seen last year.

The Earned Income Tax Credit drops to $500 from $1,500, and the new cap for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit is down to $2,100, compared to $8,000.

Despite the expected drop in refunds directly associated with tax credit adjustments, the Inflation Reduction Act provides additional perks for taxpayers.

The IRS says many people may still qualify for “expanded eligibility” for the Premium Tax Credit, slated for people with income 400% higher than the federal poverty line. A family of four, for example, would have to make $111,000 per household.

In addition to this expansion, there will be a new tax credit for certain electric vehicles.

So—where to file for free in the DMV? Several organizations provide costless assistance, though qualifications differ based on income and demographic.

AARP will offer free filing assistance, primarily to low-income people 50 years old and higher.

The United Way will offer free self-filing for people earning less than $73,000, and free filing by someone else for people earning $58,000 or less.

Prince George’s County Community College is one locally based organization providing filing assistance, helping people making less than $58,000 who have no internet and computer access.