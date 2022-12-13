WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Grocery store trips remain more expensive ahead of the holiday season compared to 2021, despite less-than-expected inflated costs for essential goods.

Bread, milk, eggs and other popular refrigerator items are significantly more expensive than last year, according to the Consumer Price Index report for November. While prices slightly increased between October and November, emptier wallets are prompting consumers to change the way they shop.

The CPI says the national average price for eggs increased by 49% between November 2021 and November 2022. Butter and margarine increased by 34%, milk by 15% and bread by nearly 16%, in the same time period. Fats and oils increased almost 22% in the past year, according to the CPI data published Tuesday.

“I’m definitely someone that likes to eat healthy. It’s hard to find fruits and vegetables, especially fruits at a reasonable price,” said Theo Mack, a DC college student.

With more people likely to increase expenses during the holiday season, DC News Now searched for the cheapest prices offered for eggs, among four major grocery store chains.

According to prices published online, a carton of 18-count eggs costs between $4.49 and $10.49 at Safeway, while Harris Teeter lists a carton between $4.39 and $10.99.

Giant promotes prices between $5.19 and $8.99, while Walmart sells a carton between $6.12 and $6.86.

Prices varied depending on egg size, brand and how hens are raised.

“I do all my shopping now at both Costco and at Trader Joe’s, and I find that I get fair prices that way,” said Beverly, a Northwest DC shopper who declined to share her last name.

Dick Jung, a consumer in the Glover Park neighborhood said, “we’re shopping a little bit more, even at Walmart, so that we can get the same products but for a little bit less.”

Several perks to stretch consumers’ dollars include coupons, credit cards and grocery store rewards programs that grant shoppers cash back on groceries–people able to pay cards off every month will not only allow for cash back, but also improved credit scores.