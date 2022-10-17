WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A multi-billion dollar supermarket merger in the works between Kroger and Albertsons could affect consumers’ wallets, and as shoppers remain grappled with steep costs on grocery shelves.

Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the past year, according to the latest federal Consumer Price Index report, but Kroger is betting a $500 million investment will go toward lowering costs in thousands of stores.

Kroger’s decision to shell out $24.6 billion means Albertsons grocery stores like Safeway, and Balducci’s would fall under Kroger’s umbrella — including stores like Harris Teeter.

While the acquisition deal has not yet been approved by the Federal Trade Commission, consumer advocates and shoppers alike differ on whether there could be cost savings — and how much.

A study by Princeton University in 2008 looked at five merger deals — four showed price increases between three and seven percent. Meantime, Kroger says they plan to make investments so prices don’t go increase, saying the plan is “to reinvest approximately half a billion dollars of cost savings from synergies to reduce prices for customers,” according to a press release announcing the merge.

DC News Now asked shoppers at a Bethesda, MD Harris Teeter location Monday if they had confidence Kroger costs will decrease as prices on goods continue to rise.

“No. Definitely not,” said Will Thompson.

“I guess it’s kind of like, ‘what can you do?’ I still have got to buy groceries, I guess,” he added.

Tory Boyd expressed optimism, saying, “I think they will do it, I can’t say initially they’re gonna be able to do it off of the beginning. But, hopefully at some point they will balance the price off, so people can stay shopping.”

Kim Vaughan was uncertain, given prices she sees in several area grocery stores appear similar, saying, “they’re actually all in compatibility at this point. Some prices have really gone up.”