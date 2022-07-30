DC News Now — If you have a 401k, you may have seen a dip in your account in 2022.

Factors like inflation and the war in Ukraine are just some of the reasons why we have seen the stock market all over the place this year, and with talks of whether or not the U.S. will head into a recession, some may be wondering how they can protect your 401k.

DC News Now’s Christy Matino spoke with Matthew Frankel, CFP and contributing analyst at The Motley Fool. Frankel explains why your portfolio may be dipping in recent months.

“Most 401ks are invested in a mix of stocks and bonds, with stocks usually making up the bulk of it,” said Frankel. “hat’s why we’re seeing 401k balances drop.”

As you’re putting money in — and seeing it come out –your initial reaction may be to contribute less, or even cash out. Frankel says that can be a costly decision.

“It’s really a good time to take a step back. Don’t cash out, no matter what you do. Don’t get out of stocks,” said Frankel. “A lot of people will say, ‘I will leave my money in my 401k, but I want out of any funds that have to do with stocks,’ which is also generally a bad idea.”

In fact, you should actually consider contributing the same amount or more.

“It’s common knowledge to buy low and sell high, but by either cashing out or getting out of stocks, you’re doing the opposite,” said Frankel.

As the market ebbs and flows, and talk of a potential recession on the horizon, you may wonder how long it will take to see your portfolio recover.

“Market timing is generally a losing battle. We’ve had recessions last for a couple months, like the one at the start of the COVID pandemic, and we’ve had some that last a couple years. It’s historically been a great time to invest from a long term perspective,” he says.

Frankel also recommends contributing as much as their employer is willing to match, at a minimum. Frankel advises people to work up to saving at least 10% of your paycheck per month.