CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Persistent inflation has almost 40% of Americans telling Gallup that they believe economic problems are the most important issue facing the country today.

Inflation has been making the headlines since at least September 2021. Between 2020 and 2022, prices for all items on average surged by 12.45%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That means, per in2013dollars.com, that a $200 purchase in 2020 would cost $224.90 now.

But some items have been impacted by inflation worse than others, especially food and energy prices, which people cannot go without.

Purchase typeInflation rate (2020-2022)Cost in 2020 dollarsCost in 2022 dollars
Airfare29.84%$200$259.68
Bacon23.71%$7$8.66
Beef & Veal15.72%$20$23.14
Butter16.92%$3$3.51
Chicken19.88%$6$7.19
Coffee16.17%$7$8.13
Domestically produced farm food14.17%$20$22.83
Eggs29.97%$2.90$3.77
Electricity16.80%$100$116.80
Energy52.94%$100$152.94
Fresh fruit14.04%$1$1.14
Gas (all types)84.39%$2$3.69
Lunchmeat16.32%$7$8.14
Milk16.94%$2$2.34
New cars16.36%$25,000$29,089.96
Peanut butter15.96%$2$2.32
Pork17.98%$7$8.26
Propane, kerosene, and firewood43.11%$50$71.55
Used cars and trucks45.56%$10,000$14,555.79
Inflation rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, calculated by in2013dollars.com.

Recent economic reports have shown a decrease in consumer confidence amid rising rents and food prices leading to an unchanged pace of sales between September and August.