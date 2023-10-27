WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Saturday, Oct. 28 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off unused medications at certain locations.

To prepare, the Fairfax County Police Department said that you should find all medications in your home that are not being used and store them safely away from children and pets. You should then label the medications to show that you’re trying to dispose of them and cross out any personal or identifiable information, such as your name or your doctor’s name.

The DEA has a locator on its website where you can find your nearest drop-off location — simply put in your ZIP code, county, city and/or state and hit search for a list of collection sites.

Arlington does not have any special locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but the Arlington Police Department highlighted locations of permanent drug take-back boxes across the county:

Fire Station #2

4805 Wilson Boulevard

4805 Wilson Boulevard Fire Station #5

1750 S. Hayes Street

1750 S. Hayes Street Fire Station #9

1900 S. Walter Reed Drive

1900 S. Walter Reed Drive Arlington County Police Department

2000 block of 14th Street N.

You can head to your local police department’s website or social media accounts for more information.