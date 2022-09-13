WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday, September 13, marks exactly one year since a five-year-old girl was killed while riding her bicycle in Northeast D.C.

People in the Brookland neighborhood are campaigning for safer streets, as cars can be seen either rolling through stop signs or altogether ignoring them.

David Van Horn left flowers on Monday in memory of five-year-old Allie Hart, killed at the intersection of 14th and Irving streets Northeast one year ago.

“My daughter went to Ally Hart’s school. And I can tell you that every parent at that school has been affected by this,” said David Van Horn.

What he saw were cars and buses running stop signs left and right.

D.C. police say last year Hart couldn’t stop her bicycle and collided with a Royal Cab transit van. They say the driver started pulling away after coming to a complete stop.

“Unfortunately, some of the worst offenders are people who are driving for district agencies or regional agencies like WMATA or the Department of Public Works,” Van Horn said.

It got the attention of WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke who replied on Twitter Monday night thanking Van Horn for the videos.

A metro supervisor was seen Tuesday afternoon keeping an eye out at the intersection.

“There are a lot of neighbors and you know ANCs (advisory neighborhood commissioners) in that neighborhood who have been calling for more fortified, calming measures like raised intersections, bulb-outs,” Van Horn said.

The district has a vision zero campaign with the objective of no traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2024. but traffic deaths in D.C. are at a 14-year high, with 40 reported in 2022 and as of Monday, 24 this year.

“The political leaders here, for them, it’s a hashtag and it’s not something that they’ve really put the full force of the local government behind it to make a reality and they need to,” Van Horn said.

Friends of the Hart family are coordinating the All4Allie campaign, encouraging people to submit requests for traffic calming via 311, noting that it’s in memory of Allie.

You can see a map of all the requests submitted so far by clicking here.