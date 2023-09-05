FAIRFAX COUNTY. Va. (DC News Now) — As temperatures soar this week, Fairfax County and Loudoun County enacted heat emergencies.

Supplies are available, including water, sunscreen, insect repellant and body wipes. Outreach workers are also going into the community to conduct welfare checks on people without homes. Three emergency shelters are activating overflow capacity.

In Fairfax, cooling centers are open during normal operating hours. Centers can be found here.

In Loudoun County, recreation centers, community centers and public libraries are open as cooling spaces for the public. The Loudoun County Animal Shelter is offering air conditioning to pet owners. The county is advising the public to check on elderly people and families with young children.

One family in Annandale said that they went without power and air-conditioning at their apartment for most of the day on Sept. 4.

Dorian Johnson said it wasn’t until DC News Now reached out to her property management that her power was turned back on. She said she had to take her three children to Walmart to cool down.

“It was like 97 degrees with no power,” Johnson said. “Me and my kids have asthma and y’all have us sitting in the heat for seven or eight hours with no power.”

She said she’s grateful the power and air-conditioning turned back on for today’s heat. Johnson said in the past, it’s taken days to turn back on.

“That would have been a lot worse,” she said.