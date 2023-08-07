VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers reported power outages around Northern Virginia due to severe storms on Monday.

As of 6:20 p.m., over 46,000 in Northern Virginia are without service as thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are sweeping the region.

According to Dominion Energy, the following counties are being hit particularly hard:

  • Fairfax County: 14,505 customers out of service
  • Arlington County: 38 customers without service
  • Prince William County: 2,519 customers out of service
  • Loudoun County: 22,821 customers out of service
  • Fauquier County: 6,878 customers out of service
  • Clarke County: 85 customers out of service
  • Warren County: 1 customer out of service