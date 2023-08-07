VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers reported power outages around Northern Virginia due to severe storms on Monday.
As of 6:20 p.m., over 46,000 in Northern Virginia are without service as thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are sweeping the region.
According to Dominion Energy, the following counties are being hit particularly hard:
- Fairfax County: 14,505 customers out of service
- Arlington County: 38 customers without service
- Prince William County: 2,519 customers out of service
- Loudoun County: 22,821 customers out of service
- Fauquier County: 6,878 customers out of service
- Clarke County: 85 customers out of service
- Warren County: 1 customer out of service