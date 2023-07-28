WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — About 7,200 Pepco customers lost power due to severe storms on Friday night.

As of 7:48 p.m., 43 customers in the District, 6,863 in Montgomery County and 308 in Prince George’s County have lost power, according to Pepco.

Pepco said its crews are assessing the situation and do not have a time estimate of when customers should have their service restored.

Customers can also report an outage or downed wire by calling the company’s emergency line at (877) 737-2662 or report and track an outage through the Pepco’s mobile app or pepco.com.