A woman from Shelby, North Carolina, won two major scratch-off jackpots in just as many months. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(WTAJ) — More than $221 million was claimed in January from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets, including a $5 million claim.

In all, a total of $221,726,066 was claimed in January, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported.

The $5 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Philadelphia while the four $1 million tickets were sold at these locations:

Sunoco, 1700 7th Avenue, Altoona, Blair County ($5,000 bonus); and

Wawa, 1601 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, Montgomery County ($5,000 bonus);

7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia ($10,000 bonus);

Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., Danville, Montour County ($5,000 bonus).

The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning ticket while the retailers who sold the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million earned a $5,000 bonus.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during January included:

Six prizes of $500,000

Four prizes of $300,000

Eight prizes of $250,000

Seven prizes of $200,000

Seven prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.