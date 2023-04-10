HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than half of Pennsylvania’s counties are at a high level of risk for wildfires, according to DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry

March, April, May, October and November are the months with the greatest danger of wild/brush fires, according to the DCNR. In Pennsylvania, 99 percent of wildfires are caused by people.

As of April 10, 35 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were placed at a high level of risk.

High Risk Counties:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Bedford

Blair

Bradford

Butler

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clarion

Clearfield

Clinton

Crawford

Erie

Fayette

Fulton

Greene

Huntingdon

Indiana

Jefferson

Juniata

Lawrence

Lycoming

Mercer

Mifflin

Potter

Snyder

Somerset

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

Venango

Washington

Westmoreland

Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur:

An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source — some way for the fire to start

The DCNR says that debris burning is the most common cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Always check with your township for burn bans and local ordinances on debris burning.

Wildfire prevention is a message brought to people across the country by the well-known figure, Smokey Bear. Detailed information about wildfire prevention as well as materials for kids and educators is on the Smokey Bear website