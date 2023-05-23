MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” Mon General Hospital on Friday.

On May 19, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Mon General in reference to an employee who threatened the hospital, according to a criminal complaint.

Codie Holbert

Hospital security services informed deputies that other employees reported Codie Holbert, 28, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, “threatened to ‘shoot up’ the hospital if he was fired,” deputies said.

When Holbert’s shift had finished, he remained at the hospital for over an hour before deputies arrived on scene; Holbert “was known to carry firearms and came into the hospital with a backpack,” and Holbert “was also seen drinking alcohol,” according to the complaint.

Holbert has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.