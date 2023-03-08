WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania woman was charged after she admitted to hitting a man over the head with a beer bottle outside of a bar in Worthington.

On March 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an altercation taking place at the Goal Rush bar in Worthington, according to a criminal complaint.

Lindsey Sheets

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a bouncer from the bar and also spoke with the victim of the incident, who stated that Lindsey Sheets, 31, of Washington, Pennsylvania, had struck the victim with a bottle, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim “had multiple cuts on his forehead and had shards of glass removed by EMS,” from where Sheets “struck the victim with a beer bottle, causing it to shatter,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Sheets about the incident, she “openly admitted to it,” deputies said.

Sheets has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,512 bond.