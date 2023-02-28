(WTAJ) — Lights were caught in the sky in Central Pennsylvania and we don’t mean UFOs — this time.

The Northern Lights, which don’t usually hit this far south, were caught on camera this past week in Cameron and Elk counties.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a strong (G3) geomagnetic storm was coming towards Earth from the sun and would hit our planet as early as Sunday. The storm was strong enough that it caused the Aurora Borealis to be seen in Pennsylvania.

If you missed your chance to see these Northern Lights, you’re in luck — two viewers sent in these awe-inspiring pictures they caught in St. Marys and Emporium.

Photo: Michelle Malize Clark (Emporium) Photo: Pam in St. Marys

Michelle Malize Clark caught a stunning display from the Lookout Vista South of Emporium.

The storm was caused by a CME (Coronal Mass Ejection), which is superheated plasma ejected from the sun causing the light show as it hits earth’s magnetosphere.

The SWPC said the effects of the storm would likely be seen through Tuesday, Feb. 28.