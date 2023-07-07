ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There were a few “big” Pennsylvania winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, despite no one claiming that half-a-billion dollar jackpot.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, you don’t necessarily need to hit it to win some potentially “life-changing” money.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that one lucky ticket worth $100,000 was sold for Wednesday’s drawing in Montgomery County at O’Neill’s Food Market in Glenside. The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball with the Power Play option activated.

Across Pennsylvania, two tickets were sold worth $50,000 for matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

Winning Numbers: 17 24 48 62 68

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 02

After another drawing without a jackpot winner, Saturday night’s jackpot is an estimated $590 million annuity ($304,800,00 cash).

The Pennsylvania Lottery joined Powerball back in June 2002. According to The Hill, as of Oct. 2022, Pennsylvania has had the most jackpot winners (19) out of any state. You can read up on more Powerball facts and stats by state by clicking here.