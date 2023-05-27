ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of bottles of buffalo wing sauce have been recalled, including right here in Pennsylvania.

The recall is for 50,688 bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce, 12 0z. bottles.

T.W. Garner Food Company, who initiated the voluntary recall, said some of the bottles may contain the extra mild wing sauce which contains soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with orange sauce, called Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only product affected has “best used by 120623T 065239” printed on the cap.

Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with the UPC 0 75500 10011 6 are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The bottles were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA.