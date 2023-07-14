WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It might have been hard to stay dry today as many parts of the DMV area saw clusters of storms gallivanting around Friday night.

Clusters of storms brought heavy rainfall, lightening, wind damage and even hail in some areas.

Severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings were issued throughout the area, but the good news is that most of it is heading on out.

People were quick to flock to social media with pictures of the stormy weather.

Abby Gost was heading home traveling south on I-395 towards Arlington when she captured a video of the flooded roads.

(Video courtesy of Abby Gost)

Between Georgetown and Dupont Circle inside the District, the roads started to fill up with water.

(Video courtesy of Ben Dobson)

Though the storm did tons of damage in some areas, single and double rainbows did sneak its way in after the destructive weather passed.