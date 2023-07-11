WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — What’s that in the sky? It may not be a bird or a plane but a helicopter that Potomac Edison is using to trim trees in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia in the coming months.

Potomac Edison said that this project will help “ensure proper clearance around high-voltage power lines and electrical equipment along nearly 45 transmission corridors” in the three states.

The work will be in Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties in Maryland; Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral and Morgan counties in West Virginia; and Frederick, Page and Warren counties in Virginia.

(Images courtesy of Potomac Edison / First Energy Corp)

Potomac Edison said that the work will help crews get access to inspect and maintain lines, get access for repairs in case of an outage and help minimize tree-related outages, especially ones during severe weather.

It also said that the aerial saw it is using is “fast, safe and efficient” and covers more area in a day than a ground crew could in a week. The helicopter will fly above and alongside transmission lines and may circle around for more trimming.

The company said that the helicopter is white with blue and yellow stripes with a registration number of N1102D in blue paint.

Potomac Edison said that the work will continue through the summer. It expects the work to be done this fall.